Football
Nov. 11—CIF-Southern Section second-round playoff games, teams and times to be announced.
Football
Nov. 18—CIF-Southern Section semifinal playoff games, teams and times to be announced.
Boys water polo
Nov. 5, 9—CIF-Southern Section postseason games, teams and times to be announced.
Nov. 12—CIF-Southern Section championship games, teams and time to be announced.
Nov. 15, 17, 19—CIF State Regional playoff games, teams and times to be announced.
Cross country
Nov. 11-12—CIF-Southern Section Preliminaries at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. Teams and times to be announced.
Nov. 19—CIF-Southern Section Finals at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. Teams and times to be announced.
Girls tennis
Nov. 9, 11—CIF-Southern Section postseason games. Teams and times to be announced.
Nov. 18-19—CIF-Southern Section Southern California Team Regionals. Teams and times to be announced.
Girls golf
Nov. 10—CIF-SCGA tournament, TBA.
Nov. 16—CIF State Championships, TBA.
Boys basketball
Nov. 14-19—Chino Hills in Tip-Off Classic at Norco High School, TBA.; Ontario Christian in Sunny Hills Tournament, TBA.
Nov. 16-18—Ayala in Ayala-Walnut Tournament, TBA.
Girls basketball
Nov. 14-19—Chino in Upland Tournament, TBA.
Nov. 15-18—Ayala in Poly-Arlington Tournament, TBA.
Wrestling
Nov. 12—Chino in San Clemente Tournament, 9 a.m.
Nov. 18—Ayala (girls) in Walnut Invitational, 9 a.m.
Nov. 19—Chino (girls) in Western Tournament, 9:30 a.m.
Boys soccer
Nov. 15—Don Lugo at Walnut, 5:15 p.m.
Girls soccer
Nov. 14—Ontario Christian at Ontario (scrimmage), 3:15 p.m.
Nov. 15—Don Lugo at Bonita, 3:30 p.m.
