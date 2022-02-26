LaMelo Ball, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year from Chino Hills, played 22 minutes and scored 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting during last Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland playing for Team Durant in its 163-160 loss to Team LeBron.
Ball, the fourth youngest player to compete in the All-Star Game, connected on 4 of 8 3-point attempts and finished with three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“I thought it was great,” Ball said during the post-game news conference. “I was just out there trying to play basketball. I feel blessed and it was a great experience.”
Ball, the Charlotte Hornets starting point guard, was selected as a replacement player for the NBA All-Star Game after Brooklyn Nets forward and All-Star Team Captain Kevin Durant was injured last month.
The only players younger than Ball (20 years, 182 days) to compete in an NBA All-Star Game were Kobe Bryant (19 years, 162 days), Lebron James (20 years, 52 days) and Magic Johnson (20 years 173 days).
Team Lebron, captained by the Los Angeles Lakers forward, led 47-45 after one quarter, trailed 94-93 at halftime and 139-138 after three quarters before outscoring Team Durant 25-21 in the final 12 minutes.
Steph Curry scored 50 points to lead all scorers and connected on an All-Star Game record 16 3-pointers for Team Lebron.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, James finished with 24 points, Darius Garland chipped in with 13 points and Demar DeRozan, Nikola Jokic and Jarett Allen each had 10 points for Lebron’s team.
Joel Embid led Team Durant with 36 points, Devin Booker finished with 20 points and Ball was the team’s third-leading scorer with 18 points.
Ball, who along with his older brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo, led Chino Hills High to the 2015-16 CIF-Southern Section and CIF State Open Division championships and the Huskies finished the year as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation by several high school basketball publications.
