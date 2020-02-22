Chino United Extra Girls U12 soccer team

Chino United Extra Girls U12 soccer team won the California State Invitational title in Irvine. Team members are Coach Bruce Campbell, Coach Frank Ramirez,   Jaidyn Williams, Danica Peters, Jazlynn Williams, Viviana Hidalgo, Lilianna Acosta, Aidan Darney Paulina Beckett, Audrey Raglin, Vivianne Ramirez, Emily Prescott, Alareese Serafica, Alyssa Stoner and Amia Gomez.

