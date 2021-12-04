Chino High’s Mia Chavez placed fourth overall in the girls’ Division 3 race, the Ayala High boys placed fourth in boys’ Division 2 and the Chino Hills High girls took 14th in Division 1 last Saturday at the CIF State cross country meet in Fresno, the final meet of the 2021 season.
Chavez, the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 girls champion, was one of four runners in the race to finish under 18 minutes with her time of 17:55.0.
Montgomery High’s Hanne Thomsen took first in 17:38.0, followed by Del Oro’s Riley Chamberlain in 17:41.0 and Agoura’s Georgia McCorkle at 17:52.3.
Chavez, who is headed to the University of Arizona next fall, was the leader after one mile and was fourth after two miles in the Division 3 race. She averaged 5.45.7 per mile in the 3.1-mile race.
Ayala High’s Mason Ma, who finished second overall at the CIF-Southern Section Finals in Division 2, finished 13th overall at the state meet in 15:46.9, leading the Bulldogs to their fourth-place finish in the team standings.
San Luis Obispo won the Division 2 team title, Granada High was second and Mira Costa placed third.
Chino Hills High girls placed 14th in the 21-team Division 1 race, led by a 53rd-place finish by senior Karis Brown’s time of 18:57.4.
Full results
Division 1, girls, Chino Hills High School
Team standings: 14th out of 21 teams.
Individual results: Karis Brown, 53rd, 18:57.4; Jenna Gallegos, 55th, 18:57.7; Alayna McGarry, 84th, 19:34.2; Emma Gutierrez, 120th, 20:14.0; Hannah Smith, 124th, 10:15.1; Riley Rivera, 131st, 20:34.1; Maya Centeno, 137th, 20:41.2.
Division 2, boys, Ayala High School
Team standings: 4th out of 23 teams.
Individual results: Mason Ma, 13th, 15:46.9; Malachi Morris, 37th, 16:05.5; Mateo Cole, 42nd, 16:09.0; Chris Sydnor, 66th, 16:24.2; Joshua Aguayo, 69th, 16:25.9; Nathan Tsai, 96th, 16:43.7; Alejandro Aparicio, 108th, 16:49.4.
Division 3, girls, Chino High School
Team standings: no team score. Individual results: Mia Chavez, fourth, 17:55.0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.