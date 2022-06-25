Chino Spring Select boys 12u soccer team

Chino Spring Select boys 12u soccer team

The Chino Spring Select boys 12u soccer team won the gold medal in the Chino Milkcan tournament earlier this season to conclude their 2022 season. Chino defeated South Ontario, Palos Verdes, Beaumontand Covina in the tournament. Picture are Head Coach Justin Munch, Jayden Torres, David Barraza, Ian Perez, Wyatt Martin, Assistant Coach Andrew Ochoa, Julian Coburn, Levi Linenberger, Andrew Belsen, Edon Lopez, Brayden Munch, Jack Paz, Aaron Parkes, and Kaleb Ochoa.

