He may have been on a minutes’ restriction as he continues his recovery from a toe injury on his left foot, but the NBA debut of Chino Hills High graduate Onyeka Okongwu was considered a success.
The 6-foot-9 forward and No. 6-overall pick of the NBA Draft scored four points, had five rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes for the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 15 in the team’s 116-92 loss to the Utah Jazz.
Okongwu finished 2 for 6 from the field, which included a put back slam dunk, added a steal and had three of his five rebounds on the offensive end of the floor.
”It was fun for me just to be out there finally getting to play,” Okongwu said during the postgame press conference. “I haven’t played a game since last February so just being out there and playing meaning the world to me.”
Okongwu won three CIF State boys basketball at Chino Hills High, which were the Huskies’ 2015-16 national championship team with Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball and current Loyola Marymount University’s Eli Scott, and during his junior and senior seasons at the school.
Twice, Okongwu was named California’s Mr. Basketball.
He played one season at the University of Southern California, earning All-Pac-12 Conference first-team honors with stats of 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.
Okongwu missed the Hawks’ first 10 games of the 2020-21 season with inflammation of the sesamoid bone in his left foot, according to team officials.
He had an MRI on Nov. 20 that confirmed the injury. After his Jan. 15 debut, Okongwu sat out the Hawks’ Jan. 16 and Jan. 18 games.
The Hawks next play at 8:30 a.m. local time today (Jan. 23) in Milwaukee.
Ball leading NBA
rookies in several stats
LaMelo Ball, who played two seasons with Okongwu at Chino Hills High and was this season’s No. 3-overall selection of the Charlotte Hornets, is leading rookie players in several statistical categories to start the 2020-21 season.
Ball, a 6-foot-7 point guard, is leading all NBA rookies in with 353 minutes played, 62 baskets made, 66 3-point attempts, 95 total rebounds, 86 assists, 21 steals, 30 turnovers, 37 personal fouls, 165 points, 6.8 total rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.
He is one of 12 players in the league who are 19 years old.
Earlier this month, Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple double.
He had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the Hornets’ 113-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Ball was 19 years and 140 days when he set the record, eclipsing the mark of Markelle Fultz, who was 19 years, 317 days when he set the record while playing the Philadelphia 76ers. Fultz now plays for the Orlando Magic.
This season, Ball is averaging 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals in the Hornets first 14 games of the season.
Lonzo Ball returns to Pelicans after injury
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, a 2016 Chino Hills High graduate and No. 2-overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, returned to the court Tuesday after missing three games with a knee injury.
Ball scored seven points and had four assists in the Pelicans’ 118-102 loss to the Utah Jazz. This season, Ball is averaging 11.9 points and 4.4 assist in 10 games.
