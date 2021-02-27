Three Chino Valley Unified high school cross country teams competed for the first time in 2021 last Saturday morning, more than 11 months after schools and sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been 346 days since our school last competed in a sporting event,” said Chino High athletic director Mike Hinkle at the Chino and Don Lugo dual meet held at Don Lugo High in Chino.
Less than three miles to the southwest, the Ayala High boys and girls cross country teams got started with a home dual meet against fellow Palomares League member Bonita High School.
At Don Lugo High, all runners started out the morning meet wearing facemasks, but could remove them after the race began.
Chino boys defeated Don Lugo, 17-38, led by a first-place overall finish by Rodrigo Aguilera, who finished the three-mile course in 16:14.66.
Cesar Hernandez placed second overall in 16:33.20, Adam Perez was third in 16:34.98, Kristian Kimberlin took fifth in 16:54.65 and Joveth Carrasco ran sixth at 17:18.20 for Chino High.
Don Lugo’s Robbie Valdez placed fourth overall in 16:50.47, followed by Haden Garcia (seventh, 17:19.99), Franklin Peck (eighth, 17:38.63), Jordan Berkeley (ninth, 17:51.98) and Andres Barragan (10th, 18:03.14). In the girls race, Don Lugo narrowed out a 27-29 win over Chino, led by Aariana Amezcua’s second-place finish in 18:43.84 and Nicole Boskovich’s third-place run in 19:44.04.
Chino High’s Mia Chavez won the race in 16:33.17, which was the second fastest time of the day by a male or female runner.
Chino’s Alexis Wachowski placed fourth in 20:14.73, Breanna Barragan-Ochoa was seventh in 21:54.71, Alyssa Trejo took eighth in 22:51.37, and Mikani Telles was ninth in 23:12.94.
Baylin Polite took fifth overall for Don Lugo in 20:31.27. Naya Garcia took sixth in 20:57.31 and Arianna Hernandez placed 11th in 27:06.61 for Don Lugo.
Ayala vs.
Bonita
Ayala 15,
Bonita 48 (boys)
Ayala had a perfect day against the Bearcats on Saturday, taking first- through fifth overall.
Austin Lemus took first in 15:27.85, Mason Ma was second in 15:29.41, Sebastian Contreras took third in 15:41.65, Vincent Wood was fourth in 15:44.56, and Nathan Tsai placed fifth in 15:49.96.
All five Ayala runners were separated by only 22 seconds.
Ayala 15,
Bonita 49 (girls)
The Bulldogs took the top six spots, eight of the top 10, and 15 of the top 17 spots in their win Saturday over the Bearcats.
Scoring runners for Ayala were Emily Schott (first, 17:41.78), Shaina Berk (second, 18:05.70), Cadence Chang (third, 18:10.94), Roxanne Ehrig (fourth, 18:38.65), and Emma Bialy (fifth, 18:40.72).
Ontario Christian HS results
The Ontario Christian High boys cross country team defeated Arrowhead Christian Academy, 27-31, on Feb. 18 in a nonleague meet held at United Christian Academy in Rancho Cucamonga.
United Christian Academy did not have a team score because it only had four runners, instead of the required five.
Aidan Vorster set a course record with a time of 15:43 to place first in the race. Mario Balderas was fifth overall in 18:28, Mitchel Windsor took seventh in 19:07, Ethen Esproles placed eighth in 19:14, Aiden Thigpen ran ninth in 19:14 and Logan Peters was 10th in 19:21 for Ontario Christian.
Ontario Christian’s girls team fell to United Christian Academy, 17-38. Marian Mendoza was fourth overall in 23:19, Emma Kirsetenpfad took seventh in 24:18, Sydney Peters ran eighth in 24:49, Sarah Squyres was 10th in 25:39, and Olivia DeGroot was 12th in 29:50.
The Knights will compete at 8:40 a.m. today (Feb. 27) at Woodcrest Christian High, 18401 Van Buren Boulevard in Riverside.
