Sokol Elite Gymnastics

Sokol Elite Gymnastics

 Submitted photo

Sokol Elite Gymnastics in Chino were named the 2022 Compulsory Club of the Year by Southern California Womans Gymnastics Association for their fall undefeated season. Gymnasts are Ava Kurzawski, Kennedi Bingham, Chloe Crockwell, Annistyn Walker, Kaitlyn Phung, Belem Rodriguez, Makena Okamoto, Ava Buenavides, Katelyn Kiddoo, Chloe Ann Cruz, Mabel Spallone, Gwenny Szameri, Amara Hunter, Elena Chavez, Apple Sicat Valeros, Brynleigh Fritz, Alysha Lacayo, Skylar Diapo, Asè Maldonado, Addyson Ketchum, and Leslie Delgado.

