High school sports schedule for Feb. 4-Feb. 18. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Boys basketball
Feb. 4—CHINO HILLS vs. California School for the Deaf, Riverside, 2 p.m.
Feb. 5—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets announced at cifss.org, TBA.
Feb. 7—CIF-Southern Section wild-card round, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 8—CIF-Southern Section first-round games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 10—CIF-Southern Section second-round games and pool play Open Division first pool play games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 14—CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals games and open division pool play games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 17—CIF-Southern Section semifinal games and Open Division pool play games, teams and times to be announced.
Girls basketball
Feb. 5—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets announced at cifss.org, TBA.
Feb. 7—CIF-Southern Section wild-card round, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 9—CIF-Southern Section first-round games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 11—CIF-Southern Section second-round games and pool play Open Division first pool play games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 15—CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals games and open division pool play games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 18—CIF-Southern Section semifinal games and Open Division pool play games, teams and times to be announced.
Boys soccer
Feb. 4—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets announced at cifss.org, 9 a.m.
Feb. 7—CIF-Southern Section wild-card round, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 9—CIF-Southern Section first-round games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 11—CIF-Southern Section second-round games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 15—CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 18—CIF-Southern Section semifinal games, teams and times to be announced.
Girls soccer
Feb. 4—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets announced at cifss.org, 10 a.m.
Feb. 6—CIF-Southern Section wild-card round, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 8—CIF-Southern Section first-round games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 10—CIF-Southern Section second-round games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 14—CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 17—CIF-Southern Section semifinal games, teams and times to be announced.
Girls water polo
Feb. 4—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets announced at cifss.org, 9 a.m.
Feb. 7—CIF-Southern Section wild-card round games in 16-team brackets, first-round games in 32-team brackets, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 8—CIF-Southern Section first-round games in 16-team brackets, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 9—CIF-Southern Section first-round games in eight-team brackets and second-round games in 32-team brackets, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 11—CIF-Southern Section quarterfinal games in all divisions, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 15—CIF-Southern Section semifinal games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 18—CIF-Southern Section championship games, teams and times to be announced.
Wrestling
Feb. 4—Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League Finals at Don Lugo High School, TBA.
Feb. 10-11—CIF-Southern Section boys and girls individual championships, TBA.
Feb. 17-18—CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet, TBA.
Baseball
Feb. 11—Chino at West Covina, 11 a.m.; Chino Hills at Esperanza, 10 a.m.
Feb. 11, 14, 16—Ayala in PBR Tournament at Great Park in Irvine, TBA.; Chino at West Covina, 10 a.m.; Chino Hills at Esperanza, 10 a.m.
Feb. 11, 14-15, 18—Ontario Christian in Summit Pre-Season Tournament, TBA.
Feb. 13, 15—Chino in Saints Invitational in Adelanto, TBA.
Feb. 15—Chino Hills at Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.
Softball
Feb. 13-14, 16, 18—Ayala in Dana Howsley Tournament, TBA.
Feb. 13-18—Chino in Upland Tournament, TBA.
Feb. 14—ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Academy of Careers and Exploration, 3 p.m.
Feb. 16—Don Lugo at Northview, 3:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Calvary Chapel, 3 p.m.
Boys tennis
Feb. 14—AYALA vs. Upland, 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 15-18—Chino, Chino Hills in Etiwanda Tournament, TBA.
Feb. 16—Ayala at Portola, 3 p.m.
Track and field
Feb. 18—AYALA vs. unknown opponent, 8 a.m.
