Magnolia Jr. High

Magnolia Jr. High in Chino won the boys’ basketball March Madness championships, defeating  Townsend, 75-67; Canyon Hills, 62-51; and Ramona, 62-29 in the championship game. It is the second straight season Magnolia Junior High won the March Madness title. Team members are Noah Peck, Kevin Gonzales, Elijah Montijo, Tony Hoshaw, Shane Biggs, Coach Matt McCain, Sincere Course, Richard Erlandson, Isaiah Figueroa, Marcus Adams and Coach Darin Salmon.

