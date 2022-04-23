Opening ceremonies for the 2022 Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week sporting and gaming competition between employees of private businesses and governmental agencies, will be held at 9 a.m. today (April 23) at Ayala Park.
Closing ceremonies are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, May 6 at Chino Chaffey College Community Center.
The City of Chino Hills is the two-time defending champion.
Other teams competing this year are Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Team Chino, Chino Valley Unified School District, Hussmann and NFI Industries.
This year’s schedule
•Saturday, April 23: Opening ceremonies, relay run, tug-of-war, cornhole, 9 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
•Monday, April 25: Bingo, Bunco, Rummikub, Scrabble, Yahtzee, 5 p.m., Texas Hold’em, 6 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
•Tuesday, April 26: Basketball, 5:30 p.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
•Wednesday, April 27: Billiards, 5 p.m., Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
•Thursday, April 28: Volleyball, 5:30 p.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
•Friday, April 29: Boat races, 4:30 p.m. Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave., Chino. Disc golf, 6 p.m., Ayala Park Field 10, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
•Saturday, April 30: Coed softball, 9 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
•Monday, May 2: Golf, 8 a.m., El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino. Bowling, 4:30 p.m. and Darts, 5:30 p.m., Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
•Tuesday, May 3: Basketball finals, 6 p.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
•Wednesday, May 4: Horseshoes, 4 p.m., Villa Park, 13505 Third St., Chino. Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino.
•Thursday, May 5: Volleyball finals, 6 p.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
•Friday, May 6: Closing ceremonies, roulette, craps, blackjack, 6 p.m., Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave., Chino.
Information: chinocorporatechallenge.com.
