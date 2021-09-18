Ayala High football Oct. 11
The Ayala High football program will host its third annual golf tournament at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills. Cost is $175 per player, or $525 for a foursome. Super-tickets can be purchased for an additional $30. Dinner-only tickets are $25.
A dinner, awards and auction will take place at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Ayala football for team uniforms and equipment upgrades.
Information: ayalabulldogfootball@gmail.com.
Don Lugo Sports Boosters Oct. 15
Don Lugo High Sports Boosters will host its annual tournament at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino. Lunch-only tickets are $30. Cost is $100.
Information: (909) 996-3304 or (909) 489-1271.
Food for Life Ministry Oct. 22
Food for Life Ministry will host its fourth annual tournament at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino.
Cost is $125 per golfer. Lunch will be served.
Proceeds benefit Food for Life Ministry, which provides food to hose in need.
Information: (909) 376-5628 or email BCGabes@aol.com.
KAMS Foundation Nov. 1
The KAMS Foundation annual golf tournament will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills. Cost is $150 per golfer or $550 for a foursome if registered by Monday, Oct. 11.
After that date, price increases to $160 per golfer and $600 for a foursome. Dinner-only tickets are $40.
Information: kamsfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.