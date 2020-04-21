Washington State University wide receiver Brandon Arconado, a Chino Hills resident, was named to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society.
It is comprised of college football players from all NCAA and NAIA divisions who maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average or better during their careers.
The players also must have been a starter or a significant contributor to their teams.
Arconado graduated from Washington State with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems. He is working on his master’s in business administration.
Arconado led the Pacific-12 Conference with seven 100-yard games receiving, which was tied for the most in a single season in school history.
He was fifth in the conference with 78 catches, fourth with a team-high 1,109 receiving yards, led the team with 14.2 yards-per-catch average and was second on the team with seven touchdown receptions.
