This year’s Chino Youth Boxing Gobbler Gloves Boxing Show, scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The show is held annually the Sunday before Thanksgiving. The Chino Youth Boxing Club has been closed since March when the pandemic began. The 2021 show is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 21.

