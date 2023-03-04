The high school basketball seasons for the Chino High girls and Ontario Christian High boys and girls teams came to an end Tuesday night with first-round defeats in the CIF State Tournament.
Division 1 girls
#16-seed Chaminade 88,
#1-seed Ontario Christian 65
Chaminade led Ontario Christian 38-37 at halftime before out scoing the Knights, 50-28, in the second half in the first-round game played at Knights Center on the Ontario Christian campus.
Brooklyn Goedhart scored 21 points, Julia Lavigne had 19 points and 13 rebounds and Chloe Briggs finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists for Ontario Christian.
The loss concluded the high school career of Briggs, a Chino resident and University of Washington signee, who broke the CIF-Southern Section single-season scoring record as a freshman and the CIF-Southern Section career scoring record on Feb. 25.
The Knights conclude their season at 27-5.
Division 4 girls
#15-seed Hamilton 54,
#2-seed Chino 29
Chino’s Kimberly Day scored nine point and London Gibbs had eight points for the Cowgirls Tuesday night in their loss to Hamilton High School of Los Angeles.
Chino (24-7) trailed 17-5 after one quarter and 21-17 at halftime. Hamilton, the fifth-ranked team in the Los Angeles City Section, outscored the Cowgirls 33-12 in the second half to earn the victory.
Hamilton’s Kinidi Curl scored a game-high 23 points and Jade Fort added 13 for the Yankees, who improved to 21-9 this season.
Division 3 boys
#3-seed Mission Bay 75,
#14-seed Ontario Christian 55
Mission Bay scored the first 11 points of the game and never trailed in their victory over Ontario Christian Tuesday night at Mission Bay High School in San Diego.
The Knights had three players scoring in double figures — Marquis Bradley, 16 points; Dominic Tubbs, 12 points; and Cole Jones, 12 points — and will conclude their season at 19-11.
