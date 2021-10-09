Chino High football coach, team honored by LA Rams

Chino High football head coach Joey LaRosa (holding banner) was recognized as the High School Coach of the Week by the Los Angeles Rams and the Cowboys’ 49-0 victory over Don Lugo High Sept. 17 in the 42nd annual Milk Can Game was voted as the Game of the Week, Rams officials announced Oct. 1. “We received word of Coach LaRosa and the impact he has on his team when some of his players attended the football camp of Rams’ defensive back Donte Deayon in July,” said Rams spokesman Chase Isaacs. Rams officials paid a visit to Chino High to present Coach LaRosa with a banner during a lunchtime ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.