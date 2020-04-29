It has been 15 years since the Pepperdine University men’s golf team had a player named to the All-American first team by the Golf Coaches Association of America and PING.
This year, there are two. And they are both from the Chino Valley.
Redshirt senior Sahith Theegala, of Chino Hills, and freshman William Mouw, of Chino, became the first Waves golfers to earn All-American first-team status since Michael Putnam in 2005.
Theegala, a 6-foot-3 graduate of Diamond Bar High, was a second-team All-American twice during his Pepperdine career.
He was the top-ranked golfer in the country in two different polls — Golfstat and Golfweek/Sagarin — and won two of eight tournaments this season with a 69.04 scoring average, which set the school record.
Theegala won the Alister McKenzie Invitational in Fairfax, California in October and the Southwestern Invitational in Westlake Village in January.
During the Waves' eight tournaments this season, Theegala had six top-10 finishes and two finishes in the top 20.
Theegala holds several Pepperdine men’s golf records. He finished his career with a best scoring average of 70.61, 74 rounds finishing below par and is tied for the school record with 36 top-20 finishes and four victories.
He is also a finalist for the Fred Haskins and Ben Hogan awards, is a three-time all-West Coast Conference honoree and a four-time all-region award winner.
Mouw, a 2019 Ontario Christian High graduate, became the second Pepperdine freshman to earn All-American status.
The first was Andrew Putnam, a second-team All-American, in 2008.
Mouw finished the 2019-20 season as the 10th-ranked golfer in the nation, recording a 69.96 scoring average in 24 rounds. He finished under par 17 times, finished in the top-10 six times and in the top-20 in all eight tournaments.
He won the Amer Ari Invitational tournament in Hawaii in February and was named the U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup team.
Pepperdine finished the shortened season as the No. 1-team in the country, its first in school history.
The Waves last played March 3 in Las Vegas before the rest of the season was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
