Ontario’s Stan McDonald won the main event title and 2020 Chino High graduate Carissa Marker took home the women’s mini-car championship at last Saturday’s 30th annual Chino Challenge Demolition Derby at the Chino Fairgrounds in Chino.
A sell-out crowd of nearly 4,000 fans filled the stands at the annual event, which returned after a year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. McDonald became the derby’s third two-time champion, surviving a field of 36 cars to take home this year’s title.
He also won in 2007.
His car, number 707, is sponsored by the Chino Hills-based Let it Be Foundation, which provides ongoing support to families of children diagnosed with cancer and other life threatening illnesses.
Mr. McDonald won the $3,500 grand prize.
Scott Hensley, a Don Lugo High graduate, placed second and Tony DeLara took third.
Ms. Marker won the Chino Challenge Demolition Derby’s inaugural women’s mini-class derby when she was the last driver remaining in a field of 18 cars.
Her prize was $1,500.
This year’s auction car sold for $11,300, which benefitted the Leaps and Boundz Foundation located in Norco that provides pediatric physical therapy for children with disabilities.
