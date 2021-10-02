Five Chino Valley-area high school teams are ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section rankings in cross country, girls volleyball and girls tennis.
Rankings are released Mondays throughout the high school season.
Football rankings are not being released since the divisions for football teams will not be released until the conclusion of regular season. Rankings for all sports and divisions can be found at cifss.org.
Girls volleyball
Division 5
1. Torrance 2. Oxnard 3. Chino Hills 4. Mayfield 5. Buckley 6. Bishop Amat 7. Schurr 8. Downey 9. Redlands 10. Western Christan.
Girls tennis
Division 5
1. Katella 2. Century 3. El Rancho 4. Chaffey 5. Ontario Christian 6. Webb 7. Loara 8. Indio 9. Channel Islands 10. Alhambra.
Cross country
Girls, Division 1
1. Newbury Park 2. Great Oak 3. Corona Santiago 4. Redondo Union 5. Fountain Valley 6. Saugus 7. Vista Murrieta 8. Rancho Cucamonga 9. Chino Hills 10. Quartz Hills.
Girls, Division 2
1. Mira Costa 2. Anaheim Canyon 3. Dana Hills 4. Westlake 5. Claremont 6. El Toro 7. West Ranch 8. Ayala 9. Citrus Valley 10. Murrieta Valley.
Boys, Division 2
1. Mira Costa 2. Hart 3. Claremont 4. Ventura 5. Thousand Oaks 6. Royal 7. Foothill 8. Ayala 9. El Toro 10. West Ranch.
