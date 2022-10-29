The Chino Hlls High girls’ volleyball team finished with the second most victories in a single season in school history, but a loss Wednesday night to Oaks Christian in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinals ended their 2022 postseason.
The Huskies (29-3), the co-Baseline League and defending CIF State champion, fell to the Lions’ 25-14, 8-25, 25-21, 25-21 inside the Chino Hills High small gym.
