A plaque dedication ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. today (July 17) at Ayala Park in honor of Amado “Mayo” Briones, who helped establish Chino American Little League in the 1950s.
Mr. Briones, who died in 1998, held several positions on the board, served as team manager, and coach for several teams for 35 years
He also helped to maintain the field that was named “Mayo Briones Field.”
Chino American Little League moved to Fields 5 and 6 at Ayala Park in 2018 after the announcement that Chino High would be rebuilt.
