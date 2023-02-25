Basketball
Feb. 25—Chino vs. Rancho Christian in CIF-Southern Section Division 3A girls’ title game at Colony High School in Ontario, 2 p.m.
Updated: February 25, 2023 @ 10:39 pm
Feb. 28-March 2, 4—CIF State Southern Regional games, teams and times to be announced. Brackets will be announced Sunday at cifstate.org.
Feb. 25—CIF State Boys and Girls Championships, Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, 9 a.m.
Feb. 25—Ayala in Mustang Roundup at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo, 10 a.m.
March 1—Ayala at Colony, 3:30 p.m.
March 4—Ayala in Colt Classic in Covina, 10 a.m.; Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo, Ontario Christian in Chino Relays at Chino High School, TBA.
Feb. 25—Ontario Christian in Summit Tournament, TBA; Don Lugo in South Hills Pizza Chalet Tournament, TBA; CHINO HILLS vs. Jurupa Hills, 10 a.m.
Feb. 28—CHINO HILLS vs. Colony, 3 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Valley Christian, 3 p.m.
March 1—CHINO HILLS vs. Don Lugo, 3:15 p.m.
March 3—AYALA vs. Charter Oak, 3:15 p.m.; Chino at Garey, 5:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Ontario, 3 p.m.
March 4—Chino Hills at Jurupa Hills, 11 a.m.
Feb. 28—Chino Hills at JSerra, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. San Dimas, 3:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Loma Linda Academy, 3 p.m.
March 1—Ayala at Colony, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Diamond Bar, 3:30 p.m.
March 2-4—Ontario Christian in Ontario Christian Tournament, TBA.
Feb. 28—AYALA vs. Valencia-Placentia, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Diamond Ranch, 3:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Roosevelt, 3:15 p.m.
March 1—Ayala at Walnut, 3:30 p.m.
March 2—AYALA vs. Diamond Bar, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Brea Olinda, 3:15 p.m.
Feb. 25—Ayala in Palomares League Relays at Glendora High School, 10 a.m.
March 1—AYALA vs. Troy, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Covina, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Sunny Hills, 4 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. San Dimas, 3:45 p.m.
March 3—CHINO HILLS vs. Sunny Hills, TBA.
Feb. 27—Ayala in Ayala Spring Classic at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club in Chino Hills, 8 a.m.
Feb. 28—Ayala at La Habra, 3:30 p.m.
March 1—AYALA vs. La Habrá, 2:30 p.m.
March 2—ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Ayala, 2:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Claremont, TBA.
Feb. 27—Chino Hills at Redlands, 5 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Garey, 5 p.m.
Feb. 28—CHINO HILLS vs. King, 5:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Sierra Vista, 5 p.m.
March 1—Chino Hills at Los Osos, 4:45 p.m.
March 2—Chino Hills at Citrus Valley, 5 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. San Dimas, 5 p.m.
