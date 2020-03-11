Lancaster defeats Ontario Christian in South Region title game; Briggs breaks CIF-SS scoring record

It’s been a more than memorable season for the Ontario Christian High girls’ basketball team and their star freshman Chloe Briggs.
The Knights (32-4), however, fell one game short of reaching Saturday’s CIF State Division IV championship game in Sacramento after a 46-36 defeat Tuesday night to No. 1-ranked Lancaster at Lancaster High School.
The Knights shot just 12 of 53 from the floor, including 6 of 27 from the 3-point line, and Briggs, the third-leading scorer in the nation, was held to a season-low 10 points in the loss.
She added 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals in the game that was tied 26-26 after three quarters of play.
Sophomore Maddy Martinez led the Knights’ in scoring with 17 points and senior Mariam Martinez drained a couple of 3-pointers to finish with six points.
In this year’s state playoffs, the Knights defeated Eagle Rock, 63-51; Paramount, 48-42; and La Salle, 59-51 in overtime.
The win against La Salle last Saturday was likely the last basketball game played in Ontario Christian’s 60-year-old gymnasium as a new 1,200-seat facility is under construction and could open by the start of the 2020-21 high school basketball season in November.
Record-setting night
Briggs set a CIF-Southern Section record for most points in a single season Saturday night with 1,207 points, eclipsing the 38-year-old mark of 1,197 set by Riverside Poly graduate Cheryl Miller, who became one of the greatest collegiate women’s basketball players while at the University of Southern California.
After Tuesday’s game, Briggs finished the season with 1,217 points.
The Ontario Christian High freshman scored 39 points in the win against La Salle, including eight points in overtime.
She was presented with an award from Ontario Christian head coach Matt Tumambing after the game for setting the scoring record.
The California record for most points in a single season was set by Destiny Littleton with 1,366 points scored during the 2016-17 season at Bishop’s High School in La Jolla near San Diego.
In addition to setting the CIF-Southern Section record, Briggs also rewrote most the Ontario Christian High girls’ basketball record book, not only in offensive categories, but defense, too.
She set several records including scoring average, total points, field goals made, most 3-pointers made, free throws made, defensive rebounds, assists and steals.
She’s also third on Ontario Christian’s career scoring list after only one season.
Briggs had only three games this season with fewer than 20 points, had 12 games of at least 40 points and had her season-high of 50 points during the Knights’ 87-21 win on Jan. 24 against Desert Christian Academy.
