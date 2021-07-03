Sidelined with a chest injury the past four weeks, Chino native and Don Lugo High graduate Diana Taurasi returned Sunday to the Phoenix Mercury lineup and reached two career milestones.
She not only set a WNBA record with her 128th game with at least 25 points, the 6-foot guard became the first player in league history to reach the 9,000-point career mark in the Mercury’s 88-79 win over the Los Angeles Sparks at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
Taurasi played nearly 32 minutes, finishing 6 for 11 from the field, including 4 for 8 from the 3-point line.
She also went 9 for 9 from the free throw line to score a game-high 25 points for the Mercury, which improved to 7-7 in the 2021 season.
Taurasi entered Sunday’s game needing only six points to reach the 9,000-point mark and did so on a three-point play after a layup at the 8:23 mark of the second quarter.
Only three players in WNBA history have scored more than 7,000 points.
After Sunday’s game, Taurasi sits at 9,019. Retired players Tina Thompson and Tamika Catchings are second and third with 7,488 and 7,380 points, respectively.
Among active WNBA players, Candice Dupree of the Indiana Fever is behind Taurasi with 6,728 points.
Taurasi, 39, and in her 17th year in the WNBA, suffered a fractured sternum in the Mercury’s May 16 game against the Connecticut Sun. She played in the Mercury’s next two games before sitting out the next nine.
This season, Taurasi is averaging 17.6 points on 43.1 percent shooting in five games.
Taurasi was named last week to the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team for the fifth time. She, and the U.S. team, won the gold in 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016.
The Summer Olympic Games will take place July 23 through Aug. 8 in Japan.
