DLHS football
coaches named
Newly-hired Don Lugo High School football coach Joshua Knight named several coaches this week for his staff.
Coach Knight was hired in January to replace Rick Finch, who resigned after one season.
Coaches are Noah Rodriguez, quarterbacks coach; Nick Fierro, running backs coach; Michael Bustillos and Gabriel Lopez, co-defensive coordinators; Wesley Castro, receivers coach; Daniel Fierro, assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.
Coach Knight served as quarterbacks coach and athlete director at Baldwin Park High School prior to being hired at Don Lugo.
Last season, Don Lugo finished 2-8 overall, 0-3 in the San Antonio League.
13th Dairyaire 5K run-walk March 4
The 13th annual Chino Youth Museum Dairyaire 5K run-walk will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 4 at Ayala Park.
Cost is $40 if paid before Feb. 25, or $45 after that date.
All proceeds benefit the Chino Youth Museum.
It is the last of three City of Chino Triple Crown of 5K run-walks, which included the Reindeer Romp in December and the Run for Russ last Saturday.
Participants competing in all three events will receive a prize from the city.
Information: Chino Youth Museum at 334-3270 or visit chinoyouthmuseum.com.
Chino Hills track meet cancelled
City of Chino Hills officials cancelled this year’s youth track meet, which was scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, March 18 at Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive because of low enrollment.
Information on signups for the City of Chino meet, scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at Don Lugo High School, can be obtained by visiting teamsideline.com/chino. Athletes from Chino and Chino Hills can participate.
Deadline to register is Friday, March 17.
For cost, email chino sports@cityofchino.org.
Pee Wee baseball
to begin
The City of Chino Hills will host Pee Wee baseball for children ages 3 to 5 Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 28 through April 13 and again April 25 through May 11 at Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave.
Cost is $45 for each three-week class.
Children ages 3 and 4 will play from 4 to 4:50 p.m., followed by 4 and 5 year olds from 5 to 5:50 p.m.
Information: chinohills.org.
Pee Wee soccer
begins March 25
City of Chino Hills will host its Pee Wee soccer for children ages 3 to 5 Saturdays, March 25 through May 6, at Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave.
Cost is $45 for the seven-week class.
Children ages 3 and 4 will play from 9 to 9:50 a.m., followed by 4 and 5 year olds from 10 to 10:50 a.m.
Information: chinohills.org.
HS boosters golf event April 21
The Ontario Christian High School boosters will host its 29th annual Golf Classic at 8 a.m. Friday, April 21 at El Prado Golf Course, 5665 Pine Ave., Chino. Cost is $175 per golfer, which includes breakfast and lunch.
Information: Larry Vanden Berge at (909) 996-2382 or lvandenberge@ocschools.org; Kevin Knutson at (909) 973-9536 or kevin@elpradogolfcourses.com; or athletics.ocschools.org/athletics/booster-club/.
