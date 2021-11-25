Chino High School senior Mia Chavez, a University of Arizona-signee, became only the seventh Chino Valley-area cross country runner to capture a CIF-Southern Section individual championship last Saturday, winning the Division 3 title at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.
Chavez ran the 3.1-mile course in 17:36.1, shaving off 33 seconds from her time at the preliminaries a week earlier.
With the win, she advances to Saturday’s CIF State Meet at Woodward Park in Fresno. The Ayala High boys and Chino Hills High girls also advanced to the state meet. Chavez joins a list of local CIF-Southern Section individual cross country champions — Ayala’s Jeff McLarty (1994, boys’ Div. 1AA), Ayala’s Jennifer Burris (1995, girls’ Div. 1AA and 1996, girls Div. 1), Ayala’s Steve Smith (boys’ 1997, Div. 1), Don Lugo’s Fitsum Tesfa (boys’ 2004, Div. 1), Ontario Christian’s Zach Oliver (2008, boys’ Div. IV), and Ayala’s Steven Khan (2016, boys’ Div. 2).
At Saturday’s CIF State meet, Chavez will compete at 9:30 a.m. in the Division 3 girls race, followed by the Chino Hills High girls in the Division 1 race at 11 a.m. and the Ayala High boys in Division 2 at 11:30 a.m.
Ayala boys finished second at last Saturday’s finals, led by Mason Ma’s second-place finish in 15:00.00.
Chino Hills girls placed sixth in Division 1. Jenna Gallegos led the Huskies with a 15th-place finish in 18:25.1.
CIF-SS Finals results
Ayala High School - (boys)
Team standings (Div. 2): 2nd out of 16 teams (qualified for state)
Individual results: Mason Ma, second, 15:00.0; Malachi Morris, 20th, 15:36.9; Nathan Tsai, 21st, 15:37.0; Mateo Cole, 28th, 15:46.7; Joshua Aguayo, 47th, 16:07.6; Alejandro Aparicio, 94th, 16:51.7; Chris Sydnor, 97th, 16:57.9.
Ayala High School - (girls)
Team standings (Div. 2): 9th out of 16 teams.
Individual results: Emily Schott, 29th, 18:491.; Roxanne Ehrig, 48th, 19:30.5; Klarissa Mente, 57th, 19:44.6; Jessica Cantu, 73rd, 20:13.3; Madison Bravo, 76th, 20:14.6; Natalie Sumner, 90th, 20:38.0; Ava Cornell, 107th, 21:28.6.
Chino Hills High School - (girls)
Team standings (Div. 1): 6th out of 16 teams (qualified for state)
Individual results: Jenna Gallegos, 15th, 18:25.1; Alayna McGary, 25th, 18:49.0; Karis Brown, 34th, 19:01.1; Hannah Smith, 54th, 19:29.5; Riley Rivera, 73rd, 19:51.1; Emma Gutierrez, 19:54.5; Maya Centeno, 99th, 20:41.4.
Ontario Christian High School - (girls)
Team standings (Div. 5): 15th out of 16 teams.
Individual results: Natalie Delgado, 64th, 21:47.4; Sierra De Los Rios, 70th, 22:14.5; Faith Gaudy, 75th, 22:40.1; Leann Frailing, 86th, 23:13.0; Sarah Squyres, 103rd, 24:24.9; Isabella Sanchez, 110th, 24:48.7; Marian Mendoza, 111th, 24:59.2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.