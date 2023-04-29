Chino Corporate
Challenge begins
Opening day for the annual Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week sporting and gaming event involving private businesses and governmental agencies in head-to-head competition, is scheduled today (April 29).
Last year, Hussmann Corporation in Chino won the competition with 268.5 points.
Teams scheduled to compete this year are City of Chino-Chino Police Department, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hussmann, NFI, City of Chino Hills, CIM, Chino Valley Unified School District, JG Companies, and Allegiance STEAM Academy.
Information: chinocorporatechallenge.com.
‘Let It Be’ 5K
run-walk May 6
The annual Let It Be Foundation 5K run-walk will take place from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6 at Chino Hills High School, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Cost is $45 for each member of a team with at least 10 people, $50 for individuals or $150 for a family of four.
Participants will receive a T-shirt, 5K medal and pancake breakfast.
Breakfast-only tickets are $20, which includes a T-shirt.
Virtual participation is $10.
The untimed race begins and ends at Chino Hills High. Proceeds benefit the Let It Be Foundation, which provides support and services to families of children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Information: (909) 613-9161 or theletitbefoundation.org/event/walk-run2023/.
Bombers baseball seeks players
The SoCal Bombers baseball program is seeking collegiate age players for its team that will compete this summer in the Southern California Collegiate League. Cost is $500. Games will take place from June 3 to July 30.
Information: (909) 268-4727.
Pee Wee baseball
to begin May 13
City of Chino will host a Pee Wee baseball introductory program for children ages 3 to 6 Saturdays, starting May 13 at Founders Park, 8151 W. Preserve Loop.
Cost is $50 for Chino residents, $60 for non-residents if paid before April 29. The cost increases by $10 after that date.
The cost includes a T-shirt, medal and certificate.
Children ages 3 and 4 will participate from 8 to 9 a.m., followed by 4-and 5-year-olds from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 5 and 6 year olds from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Information: cityofchino.org.
