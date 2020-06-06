With its success during the 2019-20 school year in girls’ volleyball, girls’ basketball, girls’ soccer, football, boys’ basketball and boys soccer, Ontario Christian High School was named Cal-Hi Sports Division 5 School of the Year.
The award was announced May 28.
“This is a school that was in Division 2 for the CIF State Finals in girls’ volleyball and was Division 4 for girls hoops, but for most sports and historically has been Division 5,” wrote Cal-Hi Sports reporter Mark Tennis. “For the 2019-20 school year, that’s where we’re going with the Knights, and for the first time, they are getting a state school of the year honor.”
Ontario Christian finished 38-3 during the girls’ volleyball season, winning the Division 3 CIF-Southern Section and CIF Division 2 state titles. It was the second straight season that the Knights captured section and state titles. This year, head coach Paige Liebhart was named Cal-Hi Sports Coach of the Year in the sport.
In girls’ basketball, Ontario Christian finished 32-4 and was one game shy of advancing to the CIF State Division 4 championship game.
Freshman point guard Chloe Briggs set several offensive and defensing school records and broke the CIF-Southern Section scoring record with 1,106 points, eclipsing the mark set of 1,087 points by Cheryl Miller (Riverside Poly High) during the 1981-82 season.
The Knights’ girls’ soccer team advanced to the championship game in both the CIF-Southern Section and CIF State tournaments, the school’s football team finished 9-3, the boys’ soccer team went 16-2-3 and the boys’ basketball team went 17-11.
