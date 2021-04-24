Chino Hills High first-year varsity football Josh Cronkite was relieved of his duties Tuesday after only five games with the Huskies.
Coach Cronkite was hired as Chino Hills High head coach in January 2020 after coaching at Bloomington High and finished 1-4 in the shortened 2021 season.
Chino Hills was shutout in three of its five games, including a 42-0 loss April 16 in the 17th annual Battle for the Bone game against city-rival Ayala. The Huskies only win came on April 3 in a 14-0 victory over Santa Fe.
In its five games, the Huskies were outscored, 129-26.
