Chino Pop Warner Football Tiny Mites

Chino Pop Warner Football Tiny Mites

 Submitted photo

The Chino Pop Warner Football Tiny Mites, consisting of players ages 5 to 7, will play in the Mt. Baldy Conference semifinals at 9 a.m. today (Oct. 29) at Ayala Park against Rancho Cucamonga for a chance to compete in the title game. The Tiny Mites have a 7-0 record. Team members are Kurtis Alvarez, Malachi Andrews, Messiah Bennett, Erick Carranza, Jack Castaneda, Marc Cintron III, Jacob Duran, Ryder Frederick, Larryon Freeman, Leo Garcia, Rhythm Garcia, Eli Gutierrez, Kaiden Herrera, Connor Jackson, Ezekiel Munoz-Nieto, Emiliano Navarro, Van Newton, Esekiel Phillips, Izaiah-Blu Quinn, Matteo Rueda, James Sisco, Emanuel Solis, Jaxson Vaca, Jaiden Velarde, Arnold Villa III, Mason Yriarte, head coach Chris Yirarte, assistant coaches Bret Newton, Gregg Duran, Lamar Quinn, Takari Gillam and Travis Frederick, and team mom Mariella Phillips. 

