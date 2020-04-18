Don Lugo High graduate Diana Taurasi holds several Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) single-season and career records, but it’s not yet known when the 37-year-old Chino native will get a chance to extend those records in her 16th season.
The WNBA was scheduled to begin May 15, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has shut down most of the world, including sports at all levels. A date to start the WNBA season has not been announced.
“As developments continue to emerge around the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extension of social distancing guidelines in the United States through April 30, the WNBA will postpone the start of its training camps and tip offof the regular season originally scheduled for May 15,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a statement. “While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees.”
The commissioner’s statement adds, “we continue to send our thoughts and prayers to our players, fans and all of those in the community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are grateful to those selfless health care workers and first responders who work tirelessly on the front lines.”
Taurasi, the WNBA’s career-scoring leader with 8,575 points, holds several league records after entering the WNBA as the No. 1-overall draft pick by the Phoenix Mercury in 2004.
She has played all 15 of her seasons with the Mercury.
Taurasi broke the career-scoring record in 2017 and is the WNBA’s leader in field goals made with 2,725 and is the league’s playoff scoring leader with 1,228 points.
She’s owns the WNBA and NBA record for most points (28) with making a two-point field goal in a game, ranks first with 46 30-point games and is the league leader in 3-pointers made with 1,103. Her 40 3-pointers in the WNBA Finals is also a record.
Taurasi was the fastest player in league history to record 8,000 points. She was also the first to record 7,000 points, 1,500 rebounds and 1,500 assists and was the first player to eclipse the 4,000-point mark.
In addition, Taurasi is the only player in WNBA history to score more than 600 points in six straight years. She set the mark from 2006 to 2011.
