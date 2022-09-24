Rivalry night in the Chino Valley ended with the Ayala and Chino high school football taking home the Battle for the Bone and Milk Can trophies, respectively.
For the first time, the longtime games with city bragging rights on the line were played on Sept. 16, and there was no shortage of fans at either game.
Each game drew more than 5,000 spectators.
Ayala won the Battle for the Bone trophy for the fifth straight season, its longest winning streak in the series, with a 20-19 victory over Chino Hills at Husky Stadium at Chino Hills High School.
Dominic Alloway had a 31-yard touchdown run on a reverse play to give the Bulldogs a 17-13 lead, which took place two minutes before Nick Lane hit the second of his two 42-yard field goals in the game to extend the Bulldogs lead to 20-13 with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter.
Chino Hills (3-2) drove the field on the ensuing possession, capping it off with a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Favian Vasquez to cut the Huskies’ deficit to 20-19 with 48 seconds to go.
The Huskies lined up for a 2-pt conversion, but Vasquez’ pass fell short of a receiver in the endzone.
Three Chino Hills High coaches rushed the field to protest that Ayala High had 12 defenders on the 2-pt try.
Instead, the referees threw two unsportsmanlike penalties on the coaches, forcing the Huskies to kick off from deep in its own territory.
Chino Hills recovered the onside kick near the 10-yard line, but two plays later fumbled away the ball, securing the victory for Ayala.
“That’s two years in a row that our defense has won us the football game,” Ayala head coach A.J. Gracia said. “Literally by scoring a defensive touchdown and giving us great field position. Offensively it was a very disappointing night. Even though we had a bad game (against Chino Hills) last year, I think we played worse this year.”
Lane gave Ayala a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter with his first 42-yard field goal and the Bulldogs took a 10-0 lead after Andrew Walker picked off Vasquez at the Huskies’ 30-yard line and ran it back for a touchdown.
Vasquez cut the Huskies’ deficit to 10-7 with a 5-yard run that capped a 55-yard drive at the 6:39 mark of the second quarter.
Chino Hills would tie the game at 10-10 and then take a 13-10 lead in the third quarter on a pair of field goals from kicker Anthony Orozco.
Alloway’s score to put Ayala up by four points in the fourth quarter came at the 3:03 mark.
Chino Hills High head coach Keland Johnson said the decision to go for two points after Vasquez’ late touchdown was made because the Huskies’ defense was playing so well, he thought that would give them the best chance to win the game.
“We believe there were 12 men on the field during that snap and we were trying to get the officials to call a penalty or to get a stoppage to count,” Coach Johnson said. “They said there was the right count of players (for Ayala). We just needed to execute one more play and we felt we would have won the game.”
Ayala High (5-0) hosted Citrus Valley (3-1) and Chino Hills traveled to play Foothill High (3-1) of Tustin after Champion press time Friday.
Chino 27,
Don Lugo 3
Chino High kept the Milk Can for the second straight season and extended its lead in the Milk Can series to 26-17 with its 27-3 win over the Conquistadores.
Every game since the start of the 2022 season, Chino High has increased its point total.
After a shut out loss to Western to open the season, the Cowboys scored seven points in their second game, 13 points in Game 3, and 17 points in Game 4 before putting up 27 against Don Lugo.
The Cowboys scored 14 first-quarter points on a 7-yard run by quarterback Diego Ogata and a 62-yard interception return by Daniel Nakashima.
Don Lugo kicker Mickey Aguilera got the Conquistadores on the board with a 20-yard field goal as Chino led 14-3 at halftime.
Ogata extended the Cowboys’ lead with his second touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run in the third quarter and Aiden Estrada punched it in from 1-yard out to give the Cowboys’ a 27-3 fourth quarter lead.
It was Chino High’s first consecutive victories in the Milk Can Game since winning four straight from 2010 to 2013.
Don Lugo had five straight victories from 2016 to 2020.
Chino High hosted El Dorado (4-0) and Don Lugo hosted San Jacinto Valley Academy on Thursday (see results on next page).
Chino will host Cerritos at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 before opening Sierra League play at home Friday, Oct. 14 against Rowland. The Cowboys will travel to Pomona on Thursday, Oct. 20 and host Covina on Friday, Oct. 28.
Don Lugo will host San Dimas on Friday, Sept. 30 and South Hills on Friday, Oct. 7 and open the San Antonio League season Friday, Oct. 14 at home against West Covina.
The Conquistadores will travel to Claremont on Friday, Oct. 21 and host Chaffey on Thursday, Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.