This night belonged to the Chino High football team.
Cowboys receiver Daniel Nakashima caught three touchdown passes and Dennis Rocha scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in Chino’s 49-0 win over Don Lugo High in 42nd annual Milk Can Game between the two Chino schools, and returned the Milk Can trophy to Chino High for the first time since 2015.
“I’ll never forget it. So memorable.” Cowboys’ third-year head coach Joey LaRosa said. “We’ve been knocking on the door the last two years. And tonight, I think we just busted that door down.”
Chino lost the 2019 and 2020 Milk Can Games by a combined seven points after Coach LaRosa took over the Cowboys’ program, and the win snapped his team’s five-game losing streak to Don Lugo, which had won six of the past seven Milk Can games, dating back to 2014.
Nakashima, who finished with six catches for 154 yards, caught two of his three touchdowns in the first quarter and added a third late in the second quarter.
Rocha scored both of his touchdowns in the first half and Trevion Kimbrough added a touchdown reception, giving Chino a 42-0 halftime lead.
The lead forced a running clock in the second half when Chino (4-1) capped its scoring on quarterback Diego Ortega’s touchdown run.
Don Lugo fell to 0-4 this season, has been shut out three times, and has been outscored 155-14.
Chino High hosted Chino Hills and Don Lugo traveled to California High on Friday after Champion press time.
