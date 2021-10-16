Food for Life Ministry Oct. 22
Food for Life Ministry will host its fourth annual tournament at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino.
Cost is $125 per golfer. Lunch will be served.
Proceeds benefit Food for Life Ministry, which provides food to those in need.
Information: (909) 376-5628 or email BCGabes@aol.com.
KAMS Foundation Nov. 1
The KAMS Foundation annual golf tournament will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $160 per golfer and $600 for a foursome.
Dinner-only tickets are $40. Proceeds benefit the organization, which provides mentorship and sports opportunities for children. Information: kams foundation.org.
Chino Pop Warner golf event Nov. 26
A four-man scramble golf tournament with proceeds benefitting Chino Pop Warner youth football will be held at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Cost is $145 per player. On-the-course contests will be held.
Cash prizes will be awarded, including $800 for first place, For information or to register, send a text to (909) 573-2599.
