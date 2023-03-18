Softball
Palomares League
Ayala 20,
Alta Loma 5
The Bulldogs improved to 6-0-1 this season with their March 9 victory over Alta Loma. Ayala scored 13 of its runs during the final three innings. Tehya Banks went 3 for 4 with a home run and two doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored and McKenzy Becerra hit a pair of home runs and knocked in four runs for Ayala. Taelor Walker finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs and Marisa Dominguez had three RBIs and three runs scored in the victory.
Ambassador League
Arrowhead Christian 13, Ontario Christian 3
(5 innings, mercy rule)
The Knights fell to 2-11 overall, 1-1 in league play with a March 9 loss to Arrowhead Christian. Bethany Wilkes went 4 for 4 with a home run, double and four RBIs and Leila Mouri had two doubles and three RBIs for Arrowhead Christian (1-3, 1-1).
Nonleague
Don Lugo 9,
San Dimas 1
(5 innings, mercy rule)
Don Lugo’s Jade Curiel homered and finished with three RBIs, Emily Bell and Sienna Vasquez each had two RBIs and Allison Gonzalez knocked in a run March 8 in the Conquistadores’ win over San Dimas.
Bullhead City
Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last weekend’s tournament in Arizona: Chino Hills 11. Great Oak 0; Hamilton 7, Chino Hills 4, Chino Hills 7, Greenway 1; Chino Hills 8, Huntington Beach 1.
Baseball
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 12,
Baldwin Park 7
Don Lugo’s Richard Burillo went 2 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs, Logan Mikel hit a solo home run and scored three runs and Javier Guzman had two singles, two RBIs and scored two runs in Don Lugo’s win Monday over Baldwin Park. Austin Brown had two singles, a double, three RBIs and scored three runs for the Conquistadores, who improved to 4-4 overall, 1-0 in league.
Baseline League
Damien 4,
Chino Hills 2
Zach Mesa hit a home run, Tyler Cristiano knocked in a run and Christian Takahashi had two hits for Chino Hills in a loss March 9 against Damien. Christian Grino went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Daniel Serna and Tyler Daley each brought home a run for Damien, which led 2-0 after one inning and 3-0 after three innings.
Ambassador League
Arrowhead Christian 5, Ontario Christian 4
Ontario Christian High’s Nicholas Whippo and Vinnie Hinojoza each hit a home run and Logan Escoto knocked in a run in the Knights’ loss March 9 to Arrowhead Christian.
Track and field
Irvine Invitational
Chino Hills High top 10 event finishers from last Saturday’s meet at Irvine High School: Melanie Ramos, girls’ 1,600 frosh-soph, fourth, 5:36.76; Hannah Smith, girls’ 1600 frosh-soph, 5:48.84; Chino Hills, girls’ 4x100 frosh-soph, third, 53.37; Chino Hills, girls’ 4x100 varsity, first, 48.57; Chino Hills, boys’ 4x100 varsity, third, 43.72;
Jenna Gallegos, girls’ 1,600 varsity, third, 5:11.70; Aidan Gomez, boys’ 1,600 varsity, second, 4:22.61; Jamacyn Rogers, girls’ 100 hurdles frosh-soph, fifth, 19.17; Makena Bailey, girls’ 100 hurdles varsity, second, 16.24; Taylor Garcia, girls’ 100 hurdles varsity, fourth, 16.51;
Jake Lindsay, boys’ 100 hurdles frosh-soph, sixth, 19.80; Dylan Rocha, boys’ 100 hurdles frosh-soph, eighth, 20.27; Michael Lozano, boys’ 110 hurdles varsity, fourth, 16.83; Grace Archambault, girls’ 400 frosh-soph, fifth, 1:05:06;
Jordyn Thomas, girls’ 400 varsity, first, 57.57; Zion Meaders, boys’ 400 varsity, sixth, 51.70; Trinity Parrish, girls’ 100 frosh-soph, seventh, 13.64; Lady William-Mensah, girls’ 100 varsity, first, 12.65; Chase Menifee, boys’ 100 frosh-soph, second, 11.87;
Donnie Parrish, boys’ 100 varsity, second, 11.07; Rene Nunez, girls’ 800 frosh-soph, first, 2:27.81; Melanie Ramos, girls’ 800 frosh-soph, second, 2:28.93; Isabella Duarte, girls’ 800 varsity, third, 2:18.91; Alayna McGarry, girls’ 800 varsity, fourth, 2:19.56;
Michelle Ramos, girls’ 800 varsity, sixth, 2:21.50; Aidan Gomez, boys’ 800 varsity, third, 2:00.08; Jamacyn Rogers, girls’ 300 hurdles frosh-soph, second, 51.97; Natalya Walker, girls’ 300 hurdles frosh-soph, eighth, 54.47; Samantha Widger, girls’ 300 hurdles frosh-soph, ninth, 57.65;
Taylor Garcia, girls’ 300 hurdles varsity, first, 46.53; Alyssah Johnson, girls’ 300 hurdles varsity, fourth, 48.92; Dylan Rocha, boys’ 300 hurdles frosh-soph, 10th, 48.18; Joseph Bailey, boys’ 300 hurdles varsity, first, 39.55; Drew McLoughlin, boys’ 300 hurdles varsity, ninth, 44.62;
Trinity Parrish, girls’ 200 frosh-soph, seventh, 28.48; Grace Archambault, girls’ 200 frosh-soph, ninth, 28.79; Lady William-Mensah, girls’ 200 varsity, first, 25.96; Jordyn Thomas, girls’ 200 varsity, fifth, 26.86; Chase Menifee, boys’ 200 frosh-soph, fourth, 24.22;
Donnie Parrish, boys’ 200 varsity, second, 22.57; Darien Edney, boys’ 200 varsity, 10th, 23.87; Jenna Gallegos, girls’ 3,200 varsity, second, 11:08.27; Chino Hills, girls’ 4x400 frosh-soph, first, 4:22.16; Chino Hills, girls’ 4x400 varsity, first, 4:00.44; Chino Hills, boys’ 4x400 frosh-soph, fourth, 4:07.70;
Chino Hills, boys’ 4x400 varsity, second, 3:26.44; Lauren Nickel, girls’ shot put frosh-soph, sixth, 24-09; Mariah Bennett, girls’ shot put frosh-soph, seventh, 24-08; Devina Mercado, girls’ discus varsity, ninth, 81-07; Tyler Poon, boys’ discus varsity, fourth, 137-01; Jadon Van Voorhis, boys’ discus varsity, 10th, 106-02;
Hailey Chuang, girls’ long jump frosh-soph, 10th, 13-01.50; Michael Lozano, boys’ high jump varsity, fourth, 6-00; Alexander Criner, boys’ high jump varsity, tied ninth, 5-04; Makena Bailey, girls’ high jump varsity, first, 5-07; Kyra Phaychanpheng, girls’ high jump varsity, fourth, 5-00; Tyler Poon, boys’ shot put varsity, fifth, 40-01.50;
Colin Corbin, boys’ shot put varsity, sixth, 39-02.50; Kyra Phaychangpheng, girls’ shot put varsity, eighth, 28-00; Donnie Parish, boys’ long jump varsity, fifth, 20-02; Makena Bailey, girls’ long jump varsity, sixth, 15-11.50; Alexander Criner, boys’ high jump frosh-soph, first, 5-08; Phoenix White and Rei Leal, boys’ high jump frosh-soph, tied sixth, 5-02;
Hailey Chuang, girls’ high jump frosh-soph, tied eighth, 4-04; Phoenix White, boys’ triple jump frosh-soph, fourth, 36-02.50; Ethan Farol, boys’ triple jump frosh-soph, fifth, 35-08; Hailey Chuang, girls’ triple jump frosh-soph, third, 28-10.25; Makena Bailey, girls’ triple jump varsity, fourth, 25-05.25.
Redondo Nike Festival
Ayala High top 10 event finishers from last Saturday’s meet at Redondo Union High School: Kayla McBride, girls’ 400 varsity, first, 55.58; Madison Sholtis, girls’ pole vault frosh-soph, third, 9-00; Madison Garcia, girls’ pole vauty frosh-soph, fifth, 8-04;
Abbie Sholtis, girls’ pole vault frosh-soph, tied sixth, 7-08; Azriel Ramos, boys’ pole vault frosh-soph, ninth, 9-08; Ayala, girls’ 4x100 frosh-soph, second, 50.92; Obioma Emechete, girls’ 400 frosh-soph, second, 1:00.56; Obioma Emechete, girls’ 100 frosh-soph, second, 12.77;
Emily Prescott, girls’ 100 frosh-soph, fourth, 13.14; Roxanne Ehrig, girls’ 800 varsity, 10th, 2:22.24; Ethan Salazar, boys’ 300 hurdles frosh-soph, fifth, 43.66; Luke Prescott, boys’ high jump frosh-soph, third, 5-06; Isabelle Salazar, girls’ high jump, varsity, eighth, 4:08; Ceasar Torres, boys’ 1,600 frosh-soph, second, 4:29.93.
Ambassador League
Girls
Linfield Christian 196, Ontario Christian 172, Aquinas 88,
Woodcrest Christian 81, Arrowhead Christian 25
Ontario Christian High event winners from the March 8 league meet at Hemet High School: Isabella Thomas, 100m, 13.18; Rachel Aguilar, 200m, 26.07; Faith Gaudy, 400m, 1:05.26; Keegan Corley, 800m, 2:40.79; Kylie Unterkofler, 300m hurdles, 51.77; Rachel Aguilar, Karlee Myers, Isabella Thomas, Faith Gaudy, 4x100, 50.94; Rachel Aguilar, Karlee Myers, Samanthan Diener, Faith Gaudy, 4x400, 4:25.09; Kylie Unterkofler, long jump, 15-08.50; Rebecca Baker, discus, 93-00.
Boys
Linfield Christian 163, Ontario Christian 121.50, Aquinas 116.50,
Woodcrest Christian 98, Arrowhead Christian 41
Ontario Christian High event winners from the March 8 meet at Hemet High School: Dominic Tubbs, 400m, 55.75; Gage Messick, Dominic Tubbs, Ethan Santos, Cameron Gaytan, 4x400, 3:46.82; Harrison Cornell, shot put, 41-03; Harrison Cornell, discus, 135-05.
Boys volleyball
Baseline League
Claremont defeats
Chino Hills
25-12, 25-13, 25-14
Claremont remained undefeated in league play March 10 with a straight-sets victory over Chino Hills, which fell to 7-4 overall, 3-1 in league.
