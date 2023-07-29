In his 10th try, Chino resident Scott Hensley captured his first Chino Challenge Demolition Derby championship.
Mr. Hensley, a Don Lugo High graduate, survived a field of 40 cars to take home the derby title last Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the 32nd annual event at the Chino Fairgrounds.
“I don’t know where to start,” Mr. Hensley posted on his Facebook page. “It’s still crazy to me that I finally won the derby that means the most to me and that I grew up watching.”
He is the second member of his family to win the Chino Challenge Demolition Derby title in the past five years.
His niece Regeena Bethley was the 2019 champion.
Mr. Hensley advanced for the main event after qualifying from the third heat of the night.
In the main event finals, more than 20 drivers competed for the derby title.
After the win, Mr. Hensley posed for pictures with his 18-month-old son Memphis while holding the first place trophy.
For the victory, Mr. Hensley won $7,500.
Previous derby champions: Randy Makowski (2022), Stan McDonald (2021, 2007), Regeena Bethley (2019), Dickie Vander Meulen (2018, 2016), Sam Sousa (2017), Will Wright (2015), Matthew McDonald (2014), Andy Wind (2013), Brad Foyil (2012), Bill Theibert (2011), Dave Smith (2010), Frank Garza (2009), Mark Moya (2008), Mike Stueve (2006), Antonio Berrera (2005), Jim Riezebos (2004), Rudy Haringa Jr. (1995, 2003), Marty Bangma (2002), Frank Mendoza (2001), Ed Haringa (2000), James Jongsma (1997, 1999), Doug Cash (1998), Wendy Kelly (1996), Richard Albrecht (1994), Chris Jongsma (1993), Pete DeJager (1992), Chad Spyksma (1991). A derby was not held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
