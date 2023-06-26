Chino Hills Pony 9U All-Star advance to Regionals

Chino Hills Pony Baseball 9U All-Stars

The Chino Hills Pony 9U All-Stars will compete this week in the Pony Baseball Regionals at Morrison Park, 26667 Dracaea Ave., in Moreno Valley.

Games begin Thursday, June 29 with final-round games scheduled for Sunday, July 2.

