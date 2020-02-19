Chino High School baseball will retire jersey number 11 in honor of 1991 graduate Geoff Blum, who played for six teams during his 14-year Major League Baseball career and won a World Series title with the Chicago White Sox in 2005.
A ceremony is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the Chino High baseball field, 5472 Park Place in Chino, school officials announced Wednesday.
The ceremony will take place prior to Chino High’s nonleague baseball game against Hillcrest High.
Blum, 46, still holds several Chino High baseball records.
The switch-hitting utility player secured his place in World Series baseball history during the 2005 World Series, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the 14th inning in Game 3 to break a 5-5 tie that would help lead the Chicago White Sox to a four-game sweep over the Houston Astros.
It was the White Sox’s first World Series victory since 1917.
Blum was making his first World Series at bat when he lined a 2-0 pitch off Astros' reliever Ezequiel Astacio that landed in the seats behind the right field wall.
Blum’s home run gave the White Sox a 7-5 lead in what was the longest game, at the time (5 hours, 41 minutes), in World Series history.
During his major league career, Blum hit .250, had 990 hits and 99 home runs.
Blum played for the Montreal Expos from 1999-2001; Houston Astros from 2002-03 and 2008-10; Tampa Bay Rays in 2004; San Diego Padres (2005, 2006-07); Chicago White Sox in 2005; and the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2011-12.
Currently, Blum works a television analyst for the Houston Astros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.