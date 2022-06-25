The Chino and Don Lugo high school football teams will compete today (June 25) in the annual San Gabriel Valley Shootout 7-on-7 passing tournament at Arroyo High School in El Monte, 4921 Cedar Ave., El Monte.
Pool play games begin at 8 a.m.
Don Lugo will play its pool play games against El Rancho, Monrovia and Burbank on Field 1 with Chino competing in pool play against Temple City, St. Genevieve and Downey on Field 5.
Bracket play begins at noon, and the championship game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Field 1.
Twenty-four teams, incuding Diamond Bar, Diamond Ranch, Montclair and Santiago will compete.
