Chino United boys’ U12 Region 67 Spring Select soccer team

The Chino United boys’ U12 Region 67 Spring Select soccer team won the Area 1B Directors Cup Tournament last weekend. It was the team’s first tournament after only having four practices together. Chino United defeated Claremont, 4-1, tied Diamond Bar 0-0, beat South Ontario 4-1 and defeated Chino Hills 3-0 in the championship game. Team members are Assistant Coach Andrew Ochoa, Ian Perez, Wyatt Martin, Andrew Belden, Levi Linenberger, Jack Paz, Julian Coburn, Head Coach Justin Munch, Kaleb Ochoa, Aaron Parkes, David Barraza, Brayden Munch and Edon Lopez. 

