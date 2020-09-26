Softball clinics hosted by Chino Hills Girls Softball will begin next week at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave., west of Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Cost is $50 per player. The clinics will conclude Nov. 16, said Chino Hills Girls Softball board member Melissa Cotter.
“We are not allowed to have games right now, but we are trying to find a way to help the players get back on the field,” Mrs. Cotter said. “These players don’t really care about wearing masks, they just want to play.”
The clinics are designed for players in the 8u, 10u, 12u and high school divisions.
Clinics held Mondays and Wednesdays will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for 12u players, and 7:30 to 9 p.m. for high school division players.
The 8u division clinic is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the 10u division clinic is set for 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
There are no clinics scheduled for the league’s 6u division.
Cost is a one-time fee and includes a T-shirt.
“We are really trying to do everything we can right now. It is such a hard time,” Mrs. Cotter said. “Our season ended in early March and a lot of things disappeared for these players overnight. We’re hoping to restart our regular season in the spring with less restrictions, but still following safety guidelines.”
Mrs. Cotter said they are limited to how many people can be on the field at one time.
Each clinic will be limited to two to four coaches, and one team parent.
She said the clinics were originally scheduled to begin last Monday but trying to find help has been difficult.
“COVID took a lot of our players to travel softball. They have been able to play on private fields,” Mrs. Cotter said.
She added the City of Chino Hills officials have been gracious in allowing the league to use multiple fields at Chino Hills Community Park for the clinics in a safe manner.
“They have been very accommodating,” Mrs. Cotter said.
For information on the clinics, visit chgs.org.
