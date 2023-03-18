The Mark Hargrove Memorial Gymnasium became the official name of the new Chino High School gym Tuesday afternoon in a ceremony attended by nearly 200 people.
Family members unveiled a plaque inside the gym’s lobby and several shared their memories of Mr. Hargrove, who served as Chino High sports boosters president, was a 1982 graduate of Chino High and winner of the Frank Elder Award at Chino High for his contributuions towards the school’s sports programs.
