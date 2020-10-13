Former Ayala High standout basketball player Austen Awosika signed a professional contract with BC Raiffeisen Flyers Weis in Austria that competes in the Basketball Super League, the top league in the country.
Announcement of the signing was made Oct. 9.
Awosika, who helped lead Ayala High to the 2015-16 CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA title, played the past four seasons at Cal State Fullerton, and is the third played on Fullerton’s 2019-20 team to sign a professional basketball contract.
Jackson Rowe signed with a team in France and Davon Claire signed with a team in Portugal, the school announced.
Awosika, a 6-foot-3 195-pound point guard, started in all 31 games at Fullerton during the 2019-20 season, leading the Titans to an 11-20 record but couldn’t play in the Big West Conference Tournament because it was cancelled due to the corornavirus pandemic.
He scored 10 or more points in 24 games and ranked third in points per game (13.0), first in assists (4.2) and steals (36). Awosika earned a Big West Conference Player of the Week award in December after scoring 15 points and made a game-saving steal in the Titans’ 77-74 win at UCLA.
During his four seasons at Cal State Fullerton, Awosika averaged 8.4 points in 129 career games.
At Ayala High, he was named an All-Sierra League first-team honoree, All-California Interscholastic Federation first-team award winner after averaging 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds during his senior season.
That year, the Bulldogs finished 33-4 and captured the CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA title with a 63-49 victory over Edison High at the Honda Center in Anaheim.
Two weeks later, Ayala advanced to the championship game of the CIF State Division 3 tournament, but fell to Manteca High, 60-51.
BC Raiffeisen Flyers Weis began its season Oct. 3 with a 107-82 win over Arkadia, and next competes tonight (Oct. 17) against the Weis-Timberwolves.
