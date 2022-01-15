Chino Hills High’s William Gillins finished with a game-high 14 points and Jaycob Parsons added six points Tuesday night in the Huskies’ 58-34 loss to Etiwanda in a boys’ basketball Baseline League game played at Etiwanda High School.
The Eagles improved to 11-5 overall, 1-0 in league while Chino Hills fell to 9-8 overall, 1-1 in the league standings.
Etiwanda scored the first seven points of the game and took a 26-16 lead into the half. They led by 17 after three quarters before outscoring the Huskies 16-9 in the final eight minutes.
Nine players scored for Etiwanda, led by Jimmy Baker with 13 points. Chris Hurt added 10 points and Quinton Webb added eight points for the Eagles.
Chino Hills will host Los Osos at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 followed by a road game at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at Upland High.
