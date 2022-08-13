Participation in high school sports last school year in California declined slightly in boys and girls sports from 2020, but numbers for the 2022-23 school year look promising as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wane.
“We are excited for a full return to education-based athletics during the 2022-23 school year,” California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Executive Director Ron Nocetti said. “The CIF looks forward to resuming its growth of education-based athletics as our member schools continue a return to normalcy. Additionally, we remain focused on our goals of expanding participation opportunities for girls as well as providing additional opportunities for all students at our member schools.”
Football remains the most popular sport for boys with 84,626 athletes in the state. That number is down more than 5,000 from 2020 when 89,756 athletes competed.
Soccer is second with 53,677, track and field places third at 48,452, basketball is fourth at 47,091 and baseball is fifth with 44,179.
The only sports with an increase in numbers from 2020 are boys golf (10,945 in 2022, 10.579 in 2020), skiing and snowboarding (605 in 2022, 511 in 2020), boys volleyball (24,980 in 2022, 23,556 in 2020) and beach volleyball (708 in 2022, 0 in 2020).
In girls’ sports, soccer has the most athletes with 47,044 and volleyball places second with 45,534.
Track and field ranks third with 38,399 athletes, softball is fourth at 30,388 and basketball is fifth at 30,142.
There was an increase in numbers in baseball (363 in 2022, 257 in 2020), cheerleading (18,155 in 2022, 15,697 in 2020), 11-man football (568 in 2022, 234 in 2020), skiing and snowboarding (446 in 2022, 301 in 2020) and beach volleyball (2,923 in 2022, 0 in 2020)
By the numbers
Badminton, 3,925; Baseball, 44,179; Basketball, 47,091; Cheerleading, 482; Cross Country, 24,764; Field Hockey, 1; Football (11-man), 84,626; Football (8-man), 2,232; Golf, 10,945; Gymnastics, 2; Lacrosse, 9,844; Skiing-Snowboarding, 605; Soccer, 53,677; Softball, 216; Swimming and Diving, 18,902; Tennis, 17,558; Track and Field, 48,452; Volleyball, 24,980; Beach Volleyball, 708; Water Polo, 15,404; Wrestling, 19,900; Other Sports, 6,290.
Badminton, 4,701; Baseball, 363; Basketball, 30,142; Cheerleading, 18,155; Cross Country, 19,117; Field Hockey, 3,937; Football (11-man), 568; Football (8-man), 25; Golf, 8,376; Gymnastics, 530; Lacrosse, 9,961; Skiing-snowboarding, 446; Soccer, 47,044; Softball, 30,338; Swimming and Diving, 23,153; Tennis, 21,742; Track and Field, 38,399; Volleyball, 45,534; Beach Volleyball, 2,923; Water Polo, 14,081; Wrestling, 5,578; Other Sports, 21,239.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.