Townsend Jr. High girls’ basketball

Townsend Jr. High girls’ basketball won the March Madness title, defeating Cal Aero in the title game, 45-30. Kyra Phaychanpheng scored a game-high 28 points. Pictured are Coach Ericka Norman (former playerat Chino Hills High), Principal Bob Nelson, Kyra Phaychanpheng, Makena Encarnacion, Haley Chuang, Olivia Perlin, Megan Cheng, Mya Akers, Leilani Allen, Alivia Martinez, Jasmine Rivera, Layla Jackson-Rios, Saisha Oberoi and Destiny Ruiz. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.