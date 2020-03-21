Townsend Jr. High girls’ basketball won the March Madness title, defeating Cal Aero in the title game, 45-30. Kyra Phaychanpheng scored a game-high 28 points. Pictured are Coach Ericka Norman (former playerat Chino Hills High), Principal Bob Nelson, Kyra Phaychanpheng, Makena Encarnacion, Haley Chuang, Olivia Perlin, Megan Cheng, Mya Akers, Leilani Allen, Alivia Martinez, Jasmine Rivera, Layla Jackson-Rios, Saisha Oberoi and Destiny Ruiz.
