It’s time for him to serve as “Coach Dad.”
Ayala High School baseball coach Chris Vogt resigned Monday after 11 years with the Bulldogs, accepting a higher paying job with full benefits at another school district, located just a mile from his home, and to be closer to his young son, Ayala High School athletic director Warren Reed confirmed Monday.
Coach Vogt was hired at Sunny Hills High School in Fullerton, which is in the Fullerton Joint Union High School District.
“It was difficult to walk away from this outstanding school and the great group of families we have, but it is time for me to be Coach Dad,” Mr. Vogt said in a statement released by Mr. Reed. “This program is set up for long-term success and I will follow its future successes closely. Thank you for allowing me to lead this program.”
Coach Vogt was hired prior to the 2012 season and amassed an overall record of 179-95-1 and a league record of 86-50 with his first three seasons in the Sierra League and the final eight in the Palomares League.
His most successful season came in 2021 when the Bulldogs finished 26-4 overall and 14-1 in the Palomares League and advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 semifinals and the championship game of the CIF State Division 1 tournament.
Both playoff losses that season came against JSerra Catholic.
“To say we are sorry to see Coach Vogt go would be an understatement,” Mr. Reed said. “He has brought our baseball program to a level where we have competed with some of the best baseball programs in our section. He has done this over the past 11 years as our head coach and the growth over that time was very methodical on his part.”
Coach Reed went on to say that Coach Vogt will be missed as an Ayala High Advanced Placement U.S. History teach and co-Avid coordinator.
“He has worked the clock at most of our lower-level football games and the field gate at our varsity games for many years. Chris has given Ayala, Chino Valley Unified, and more importantly our student-athletes everything he has,” Mr. Reed said.
He said the search for Ayala High’s next baseball coach started Monday with Chino Valley Unified district applicants only.
Coach Vogt said the past 11 years as Ayala’s baseball coach were some of the “most fun and rewarding years of my life.”
“Thank you to my coaches that have put in long hours for little pay all because they wanted to see the kids get better,” he said. “Thank you to all the student-athletes I had the privilege to coach. Each one of you impacted me as a person and made me a better coach and person along the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.