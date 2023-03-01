Boys basketball
Most Valuable Player: Denzel Hines, Colony.
First team: Ayala’s Dylan Victorio; Alta Loma’s Jace Conway; Bonita’s Jake Matsuo and Josh Kim; Colony’s Zach Moritz and Jaidyn Simpson; Glendora’s Colton Gray and Chris Lee.
Second team: Ayala’s Jaden Gamez and Linus Lo; Bonita’s Jordan Kenwood and Hunter Smith; Claremont’s Wyatt Brandt; Colony’s Donovan English; Glendora’s Landon Barragan and Elijah Regan.
Girls basketball
Most Valuable Player: Amore Mason, Bonita.
First team: Ayala’s Emily Cruz; Bonita’s Nicole Uballe and Tressa Beatty; Claremont’s Maryah Anderson, Chloe Ogamba and Khrysma Johnson; Glendora’s Hailey Schaffer and Rylie Anderson.
Second team: Ayala’s Lilianna Acosta and Addison Gonzalez; Alta Loma’s Jaylynn Davis; Bonita’s Brooke Van Duyne; Claremont’s Jordy DeMott; Glendora’s Bri Gomez and Ronnie Herrmann; Colony’s Ariel Del Valle.
Boys soccer
Most Valuable Player, offense: Nathan Giles, Claremont.
Most Valuable Player, defense: Eduardo Marquez, Colony.
First team: Ayala’s Connor Kilde; Alta Loma’s Edgar Gonzalez, Arturo Romero, Drew DeSantiago, Alberto Crisanto and Tommy Castaneda; Bonita’s Mekhai Wilson, Owen Ryan and Jacob Perez; Claremont’s Chris Avilos, Ty Robnett, David Rogers and Andrew Madrigal-Nunes; Colony’s Alberto Gomez, Diego Zamora, Nathan Rodriguez, Isaiah Ortiz and Eddie Ruelas; Glendora’s Gabe Miranda.
Second team: Ayala’s Spencer Shuler and Nick Dinh; Alta Loma’s Hector Betancourt, David Arancibia, Jonathan Rodriguez and Andrew Romero; Bonita’s Carlos Golcher and Josh Robinson; Claremont’s Miguel Rodas, Andres Pineda, Wesley Cutter and Reggie Recio; Colony’s Junior Peon, Fabian Moreno, Isaac Valdez and Daniel Aguayo; Glendora’s Yves Puplampu.
Girls soccer
Co-Most Valuable Player, offense: Kendall Campbell, Alta Loma; Isabella Salas, Claremont.
Co-Most Valuable Player, defense: Taya Sands, Alta Loma; Alia Magallon, Claremont.
First team: Ayala’s Abby Basset, Mikayla Benavidez and Greta Genie; Alta Loma’s Laura Rosales, Tana Sands and Jaelyn Hanlet; Bonita’s Riley Navarro, Abby Coppolo and Delanen Weatherbolt; Claremont’s Gabrielle Flores, Natalia Ramirez, Sophia Sink and Aravy Garnica; Colony’s Devyn Casteel; Glendora’s Shyanne Scharbrough, Taylor Norman and Juliet Haras.
Second team: Ayala’s Haylee Dean, Summer Sibbrel and Khalea Turingan; Alta Loma’s Mireya Rodriguez, Reylynn Valle and Raelyn Capacete; Bonita’s Peyton Kettle, Naat Kouba and Kody McKinney; Claremont’s Sophie Emerson, Alanna Heen, Mia Flores and Erin Graves; Colony’s Hazel Zaragoza; Glendora’s Nalani Morales and Savanna VanWoerkom.
Girls water polo
Most Valuable Player: AliMarie DePrez, Claremont.
First team: Ayala’s Clare Baty; Alta Loma’s Carly Berzins, Geli Cinquemoani and Samantha Passwater; Bonita’s Hailee Heaton and Tori Carlson; Claremont’s Kieya Castillo; Glendora’s Anika Nichols and Rachelle Herrera.
Second team: Ayala’s Madelyn Argumosa and Beth Dougherty; Alta Loma’s Mollie Kochel, Natalie Abril and Jessica Brady; Bonita’s Kate Hugar and Emma Dore; Claremont’s Kaula Ranney and Shelby Archer; Glendora’s Liz Ramirez.
Boys wrestling
Most Valuable Player, upper weight: Tristan Fernandez, Bonita.
Most Valuable Player, lower weight: Marquize Brown, Glendora.
First team
•106 lbs: Elias Echeveste, Bonita.
•113 lbs: Jacob Kim, Ayala.
•120 lbs: Charles Wallis, Alta Loma.
•126 lbs: Dylan Garcia, Bonita.
•132 lbs: Ryan Libunao, Claremont.
•138 lbs: Diego Eligio, Ayala.
•145 lbs: Tristan Fernandez, Bonita.
•152 lbs: Nathaniel Gonzalez, Bonita.
•160 lbs: Jeshua Hennerty, Ayala.
•170 lbs: Marquize Brown, Glendora.
•182 lbs: Simon Bachman, Claremont.
•195 lbs: Eli Green, Alta Loma.
•220 lbs: Micha Tofilau, Bonita.
•285 lbs: Nichola Partida, Ayala.
Second team
•106 lbs: Jayren Chan, Ayala.
•113 lbs: Maxximus Gasca, Colony.
•120 lbs: Owen Callaway, Bonita.
•126 lbs: Zain Khan, Alta Loma.
•132 lbs: Joshua Ross, Colony.
•138 lbs: Adrian Ruiz, Colony.
•145 lbs: Aaron Saenam, Alta Loma.
•152 lbs: Cale Smith, Glendora.
•160 lbs: Evan Lioudakis, Bonita.
•170 lbs: Sean Casey, Alta Loma.
•182 lbs: Jackson Evans, Glendora.
•195 lbs: Isaac Gomez, Glendora.
•220 lbs: Ian Sullins, Alta Loma.
•285 lbs: Saul De Leon, Alta Loma.
Girls wrestling
Most Valuable Player, lower weight: BK Martinez, Ayala.
Most Valuable Player, upper weight: Tatiana Chavarin, Ayala.
First team
•101 lbs: Raquel Garcia, Colony.
•106 lbs: Kayla Corona, Alta Loma.
•111 lbs: BK Martinez, Ayala.
•116 lbs: Brianna Valdez, Claremont.
•121 lbs: Samantha Sachs, Glendora.
•126 lbs: Olivia Delgado, Claremont.
•131 lbs: Renice Gonzalez, Colony.
•137 lbs: Mya Rashed, Colony.
•143 lbs: Jaslyn Martinez, Alta Loma.
•150 lbs: Madeleine Rouse, Glendora.
•170 lbs: Tatiana Chavarin, Ayala.
•189 lbs: Alyssa Contreras, Bonita.
•235 lbs: Kaleiyah Davis, Colony.
Second team
•106 lbs: Thuong Tang, Claremont.
•106 lbs: Abril Aguilar, Ayala.
•111 lbs: Kaitlyn Hanlon, Bonita.
•116 lbs: Elizabeth Sanchez, Bonita.
•121 lbs: Meleia Palmer, Claremont.
•126 lbs: Elana Baker, Colony.
•131 lbs: Kayla Contreras, Bonita.
•137 lbs: Giulianni Garcia, Alta Loma.
•143 lbs: Sofia DeMello, Claremont.
•150 lbs: Kennedy Ramirez, Bonita.
•160 lbs: Isabele Rodriguez, Bonita.
•170 lbs: Arianna Cerda, Colony.
•189 lbs: Lauren Malvitz, Claremont.
•235 lbs: Gaby Cervantez, Bonita.
