City of Chino will host a six-week Pee Wee soccer class for children ages 3 to 6, starting Saturday, Feb. 20 at Ayala Park in Chino.
Cost is $46 for Chino residents, $56 for non-residents. The cost includes a T-shirt and certificate.
Classes will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., south of Edison Avenue.
The introductory soccer program will teach children the fundamentals of soccer in a non-competitive environment.
For information, visit bit.ly/chinoyouthsports.
