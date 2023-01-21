High school scoreboard

Boys basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 82,
Chaffey 33
Chino (9-12, 4-0) remained undefeated in league with Wednesday’s 49-point victory at Chaffey High in Ontario.
Don Lugo 72,
Montclair 37
Don Lugo evened its record to 10-10 overall, 4-1 in league with Wednesday’s win over Montclair.
Chino 76,
Baldwin Park 46
Chino High’s Jason Hilliard finished with 21 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks to lead the Cowboys to a league win Jan. 13 over Baldwin Park.
Don Lugo 88,
Ontario 46
The Conquistadores improved to 3-1 in league on Jan. 13 with a 42-point home win over the Jaguars (6-10, 0-3). Ambassador League
Aquinas 65,
Ontario Christian 55
Marquis Bradley scored 29 points Tuesday night for Ontario Christian, which suffered its first league loss Tuesday night to Ambassador League leader Aquinas.
Ontario Christian 62, Linfield Christian 61
Ontario Christian’s Cole Jones finished with a game-high 30 points and had nine rebounds, Marquis Bradley had 16 points, five assists and five steals and Gage Messick scored six points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds in the Knights’ one-point win over Linfield Christian on Jan. 13. Mike McNair had 21 points for Linfield Christian, which fell to 19-2 overall.
Palomares League
Glendora 46,
Ayala 40
Glendora led 19-14 at halftime and outscored the Bulldogs 28-26 in the second half to hold on for a league win Tuesday night. Colton Gray scored 11 points and Landon Barragan and Chris Lee each scored 10 points for the Tartans, which took over sole possession of second place in the Palomares League. Ayala was led by Jaden Gamez, who scored a game-high 15 points.
Ayala 73,
Claremont 28
Christian Martinez scored 16 points, Joshua Townsell added 14 points and Joel Gorospe had nine points to lead Ayala to a 45-point victory Jan. 13 over the Wolfpack. Four players each scored four points to lead Claremont in the loss.
Baseline League
Rancho Cucamonga 91, Chino Hills 58
The Huskies fell to 0-3 in league on Jan. 13 with a loss to Rancho Cucamonga (17-4, 2-1). Rancho Cucamonga led 24-15 after one quarter and 44-32 at halftime before outscoring the Huskies 47-27 in the second half.
Nonleague
Roosevelt 79,
Chino 64
Roosevelt’s Darnez Slater scored 25 points and Nate Simon added 13 points to lead the Mustangs (17-5) past the Cowboys at the MLK Classic Monday afternoon at Riverside Community College. Jason Hilliard scored 25 points and Kevin Gonzalez had 13 points for Chino (8-12).
Ayala 68,
Western Christian 64
Ayala’s Dylan Victorio had a game-high 31 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds to lead the Bulldogs past Western Christian last Saturday. Jaden Gamez added 11 points and Linus Lo scored nine points for Ayala. JJ Hooper scored 13 points, Brendan Murata and Brian Wallace each had 12 points and Chuck Weber Jr. added 10 points for Western Christian.
Chino Hills 66,
Morningside 41
The Huskies improved to 9-10 this season with last Saturday’s 25-point win over Morningside High of Inglewood at the MLK Showcase event at Price High School in Los Angeles.
Chino 59,
Ontario 30
At the Toyota Center in Ontario, Chino High’s Jason Hilliard scored a game-high 25 points and added nine rebounds and four assists in the Cowboys’ win over Ontario High School on Jan. 12.
Girls basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 54,
Chaffey 9
The Cowgirls’ 45-point win Wednesday over Chaffey improved the team’s league record to 4-0.
Montclair 42,
Don Lugo 30
Don Lugo’s Jamila Roxas scored 14 points Wednesday night, but the Conquistadores fell to the Cavalier in league play.
Chino 71,
Baldwin Park 3
Chino’s 69-point victory over Baldwin Park on Jan. 13 improved its record to 13-5 overall, 3-0 in league. Baldwin Park fell to 1-13 overall, 0-4 in league.
Don Lugo 53,
Ontario 32
Don Lugo High’s Elizabeth Camargo scored 29 points, including five 3-pointers, and Sarah Magadan scored 14 points on Jan. 13 in the Conquistadores’ victory against Ontario. Don Lugo led 33-14 at halftime.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 46,
Rancho Cucamonga 40
Kyra Phaychanpheng scored 17 points and Phoebe Jones had 13 points on Jan. 13 to push the Huskies past the Cougars at the Chino Hills High gym.
Palomares League
Glendora 59,
Ayala 58
Glendora’s Hailey Schaffer scored 21 points and Brianna Gomez added 11 points as the Tartans held onto defeat Ayala Tuesday night. Addison Gonzalez finished with 21 points and Emily Cruz added 16 points for Ayala.
Claremont 56,
Ayala 23
Ayala was held to two first-half points in their Jan. 13 loss to Claremont to fall to 2-2 in league.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 92, Aquinas 28
Ontario Christian High’s Chloe Briggs scored 42 points with seven assists, five steals and four rebounds and Julia Lavigne added 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks Tuesday night in the Knights’ 64-point victory at Aquinas High School in San Bernardino.
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 57, Bishop Montgomery 55
Chloe Briggs had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Dejah Saldivar added 11 points last Saturday to lead Ontario Christian past Bishop Montgomery at the Mater Dei Showcase in Santa Ana. Brooklyn Goedhart scored 10 points and Julia Lavigne had eight points and nine rebounds for Ontario Christian.
Chino Hills 63,
Cajon 55
Chino Hills High’s Kyra Phaychanpheng scored a game-high 34 points on 10 of 19 shooting last Saturday to lead the Huskies past Cajon at the Norco High Showcase. Taneah Johnson had 26 points and Ciella Picket added 15 points for Cajon.
Boys soccer
Baseline League
Chino Hills 2,
Rancho Cucamonga 0
The Huskies took over sole possession of first place in the Baseline League standings on Jan. 13 with a shut out victory over Rancho Cucamonga (2-1 in league).
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 2,
Ontario 0
Ramiro Avila scored both goals for Don Lugo High on Jan. 13 and goalie Anthony Barragan made four saves in the Conquistadores’ shutout win over Ontario.
Baldwin Park 4,
Chino 0
Baldwin Park led 2-0 at halftime and added two second-half goals Jan. 13 in a shutout victory against the Cowboys.
Palomares League
Ayala 3,
Glendora 3 (OT)
Glendora (1-12-4, 0-4-1) led 3-1 at halftime before Ayala (1-9-1, 0-3-1) rallied for two second half goals in the team’s tie Tuesday.
Claremont 3,
Ayala 1
Claremont improved its overall record to 10-1-4 and 3-0-1 in league with a two-goal win Jan. 13 over Ayala (1-9, 0-3).
Ambassador League
Aquinas 3,
Ontario Christian 1
Aquinas picked up its first league win of the season Tuesday afternoon, defeating the Knights who fell to 2-2 in league.
Ontario Christian 3,
Linfield Christian 0
The Knights’ shutout victory over the Lions on Jan. 13 improved the team’s record to 8-7-3, overall, 2-1 in league.
Girls soccer
Palomares League
Ayala 2,
Claremont 2 (OT)
In a battle of first-place Palomares League teams, the Bulldogs and Wolfpack battled to a tie Jan. 13 at the Claremont High Stadium. Each team moved to 3-0-1 in league matches this season. Claremont led 2-0 at halftime.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 4,
Montclair 3
Don Lugo (12-5, 5-0) took over sole possession of the Mt. Baldy League lead Wednesday night with a one-goal victory over Montclair, which fell to 3-1 in league.
Don Lugo 5,
Ontario 0
The Conquistadores improved to 4-0 in league play with a Jan. 13 victory over Ontario High.
Chino 6,
Baldwin Park 0
Chino scored four goals in the first half and added two more in the final 40 minutes Jan. 13 and improved to 4-7-2 overall, 2-2 in league.
Baseline League
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Chino Hills 1
The Huskies (8-2, 2-1) suffered their first league loss of the season on Jan. 13, falling to Rancho Cucamonga.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 5, Aquinas 2
The Knights scored four of their five goals in the second half Tuesday, picking up a league win to improve to 10-3-1 overall, 3-1 in league.
Ontario Christian 3,
Linfield Christian 0
Ontario Christian shutout the Lions on Jan. 13 and improved to 9-3-1 overall, 2-1 in league matches.
Girls water polo
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 20,
Baldwin Park 4
Chino remained undefeated in league matches with a 16-goal victory over Baldwin Park on Jan. 13. The Cowgirls led 6-2 after one quarter, 12-2 at halftime and 15-3 at the end of three quarters.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 21,
St. Lucy’s 1
Arwen Castillo had five goals and four assists, Katie Ramirez finished with four goals and three assists, Lucy Landherr scored three goals, and Mia Hernandez and Jill Adams each had two goals for Chino Hills on Jan. 12. Parker Heider, Esmeralda Can, Blair Landherr, Emma Estrada and Tara Cota all finished with a goal for Chino Hills.
Nonleague
Don Lugo 17,
Ayala 16
Don Lugo’s Ava Spear scored 16 of the Conquistadores’ 17 goals Tuesday afternoon in their one-goal victory over the Bulldogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.