High school scoreboard

Don Lugo High girls’ water polo player Ava Spear scores one of her game-high 16 goals Tuesday afternoon, leading the Conquistadores to a 17-16 victory over Ayala High in a nonleague game at the Don Lugo High pool. The 16-goal game ties for the fourth highest single-game total in CIF-Southern Section history and was the most goals in a single game since Claremont High’s Miranda Paulson scored 17 goals against Don Lugo in 2000. The CIF-Southern Section record is 19 goals by Melissa Fernandez of Redlands High set in 1999.

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Boys basketball

Mt. Baldy League

